Many restaurants are hustling to stay afloat during an open-ended break from regular business. Other spots, like Sulimay’s diner in Fishtown, are using their supplies and skills to help their communities. After learning of the new rules for restaurants, owner Chad Todd weighed the options: " I had a bunch of food to get rid of. It was either help as many people like as I can, or try to sell stuff," he said. “I just went with helping people out.” He’s batched up recipes of easy-to-reheat meals — quiche, French toast casserole, roast chicken, meatloaf — and delivered them to customers and neighbors in need. He’s also used his restaurant suppliers to buy items such as eggs, milk, bread, and rubber gloves, that have been hard to find in grocery stores. “It’s crazy to go to the IGA and have no loaves of bread. Yet I could get a hundred,” Todd said. “Let us know, if there’s anything you need and we can try to get it for you!”