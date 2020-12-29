The pandemic has magnified these issues and, in many cases, made them worse. The environment, which was already overburdened, has been unable to accommodate the needs of the victims of the pandemic. Waiting rooms are not designed for social distancing and there are inadequate rooms for isolation. The pandemic is emotionally exhausting for providers. Sometimes patients come in and they are dying and there’s really nothing you can do beyond making them comfortable. And they are people who shouldn’t be dying. They should be living another 10 years or more. That is pretty rough for a lot of people to see. As emergency providers, we are often caught between the patient in need of help and a system that is overburdened. We feel powerless, sad and afraid. At its best, the pandemic is disheartening. At its worst, it’s traumatic.