The radio room, on the second floor of the Roundhouse at 8th and Race Streets, is similar to flying in an airplane, Davis said, but with no fresh air coming in. Social distancing is difficult, if not impossible at times. There are two windows that are typically not open. The union wants the city to spread out police radio dispatchers by sending some to the 311 call center in City Hall, Davis said, but police brass wanted the City Hall location kept solely as an emergency location for the dispatchers.