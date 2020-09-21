The pandemic has put the breaks on Philadelphia-area restaurant openings, but the scene has not come to a complete stop.
Many projects that were started before the pandemic have opened, albeit with a different focus. A few restaurants have rebranded. By early next year, however, the number of restaurant and bar closings certainly will exceed the number of openings.
Here are some notable restaurants that have opened in 2020.
Community in Point Breeze; Steak 48 on the Avenue of the Arts; HUDA in Rittenhouse; Rosalie in Wayne; Alessandro’s Wood-Fired Italian in Wayne; Taqueria Amor in Manayunk (name change from Taqueria Feliz)
Pizza Jawn in Manayunk; Clementine’s Stable Cafe in Spring Garden; New Ridge Brewing Co. in Roxborough; the Wayward in Center City; Char Kol in Rittenhouse; Izzy’s 33 in South Philadelphia; Mari BYO in Queen Village; Pizza Da’Action on South Street; Rose Garden in Graduate Hospital; Empanadas Lab in North Wales
Alma del Mar in South Philadelphia; Juno on Spring Garden Street; SET NoLibs in Northern Liberties; Añejo in Northern Liberties; Zig Zag BBQ in Kensington; the Breakfast Den in Graduate Hospital; Nifty Fifty’s in South Philadelphia; Lucky Well on Spring Garden Street; Renata’s Kitchen in West Philadelphia (moved); Gypsy Blu in Ambler (reopened, new owner); Delco Steaks in Broomall
Bao Nine in Rittenhouse; Royal Cafe Narberth in Narberth; La Llorona in South Philadelphia; the Better Box in Spring Garden; Artesano Cafe in Manayunk; Sum Pig Snack Stop in Fort Washington
Mokja in Ambler
Solstice Newtown in Newtown; Pizza Plus in South Philadelphia; Mei Mei in Old City; Troubles End in Collegeville; Gaul & Co. Malt House in Rockledge; Spread Bagelry on South Street; Original Hot Dog Factory in Logan Square.
Fiorella in South Philadelphia; Human Robot in Kensington; Laser Wolf in Kensington; St. Oner’s in Kensington; Fabrika in Fishtown; Pho Tau Bay in South Philadelphia; Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse; Casa Mexico in South Philadelphia; Modo Mio in Queen Village; Los Sarapes in Horsham
The Rook in Manayunk; The Goat in Rittenhouse; Poe’s Sandwich Joint in Kensington; Bodega Bar in Washington Square West; Frannie Nicks in Bella Vista; the Fairview in Spring Garden; Dig in Rittenhouse; A La Mousse’s Graduate Hospital location; Attic Brewing in Germantown; Meatball U in West Chester; Wine Dive in Graduate Hospital; Bart’s Bagels in West Philadelphia