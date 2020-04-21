Though he was alone in the hospital, nurses and physicians kept in touch with the family, even texting Michelle on his behalf from his phone when he briefly woke up, still on the ventilator, and tried to text her. After he was taken off the ventilator, he said, hospital staffers kept his spirits up. He was the first COVID patient at Jefferson Washington Township to be taken off a ventilator, he said, and after he woke up, staff would come by his isolation unit and tap on the window, flashing him a thumbs-up.