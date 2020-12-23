The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices surprised health officials last weekend when it included people 75 and older among those who should be prioritized when the next step in vaccine distribution begins. So far, vaccinating health-care workers has gone relatively well because the vast majority of injections happen where recipients work, either in hospitals or nursing homes, whose residents also are in the first-priority group. People 75 and older, though, don’t all live in congregant settings and most don’t have jobs, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Health. Reaching that demographic will be a huge test of the nation’s ability to vaccinate its diverse, dispersed population.