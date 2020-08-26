The brothers opened Warmdaddy’s — named after Wessell “Warmdaddy” Anderson’s 1994 song “Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing” — in June 1995 on Front Street near Market. It was a blues counterpoint to Zanzibar Blue, their groundbreaking jazz restaurant, which opened in 1990 on 11th Street between Spruce and Pine before moving to the Bellevue in 1996; it closed in 2007. The jazz room at South, now idle, had been an extension of Zanzibar Blue.