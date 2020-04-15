One of the ways social media platforms can be leveraged during the pandemic is by directing people to trusted sources of information like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO), said Merchant. Misleading information has been a serious problem during the pandemic — an analysis published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford found that roughly one in three people in the U.S., United Kingdom, South Korea, Argentina, Germany and Spain say they’ve seen false or misleading information on social media related to the coronavirus.