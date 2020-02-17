The medication is notoriously expensive — some of the most commonly prescribed “analog” insulins can cost hundreds of dollars a vial without insurance. Analog insulin, as opposed to the less expensive natural insulin, is made in the lab, engineered to act more predictably in the body. People with type 1 diabetes may need two or three vials a month, though amounts vary by person. Even with insurance, the costs can be prohibitive for people who have high-deductible health plans or who want a brand that is not their insurance plan’s preferred option.