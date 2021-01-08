Novelist Toni Morrison said that beauty was an absolute necessity and not an indulgence. I agree that pursuit of self-care and good appearance is not all about vanity – indeed, research affirms the value of many cosmetic procedures in improving quality of life. But we must be vigilant since the mostly unregulated beauty industry does manipulate, and dare I say scams the public out of billions of dollars, all while co-opting the name of health and wellness. Non-medication products (herbal supplements and vitamins) do not require FDA approval even as they are touted as the latest panaceas (here’s looking at you, CBD), so take them (or rather don’t take them) with a grain of salt.