Hahnemann University Hospital said Saturday that it would no longer admit trauma patients, such as those suffering heart attacks, to its emergency room. The hospital’s parent company also said Saturday talks to financially rescue the 496-bed, money-losing institution didn’t work out.
The official announcement on the emergency room came one day after the Philadelphia Fire Department put out an alert warning that Hahnemann’s emergency room couldn’t take critically ill patients.
The emergency department will remain open for less urgent cases, such as patients with the flu or broken bones. With its action Saturday, Hahnemann no longer designates its emergency room as a Level 1 and 2 trauma facility, which it has done since 1986.
“After reviewing our plan of closure and in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we felt this move is in the best interest of patient safety,” Alexander E. Trebelev, the chief medical officer at Hahnemann, said in a statement.
Hahnemann has said it will close its doors in September. On Thursday, the state Department of Health ordered its owner to not take any action toward the closure until regulators approve a closure plan.
The looming and sudden Hahnemann shutdown has caused all sorts of turmoil. Hahnemann was unable to accept surgery or serious heart attack patients in is emergency room on Friday because eight of 12 scheduled operating room nurses did not show up for work, and the two cardio-thoracic surgeons on duty left early, at 1 p.m.
Closing Hahnemann — which its owner says is losing millions of dollars a month — will eliminate 2,572 jobs, force other city hospitals to take on more patients, and scatter hundreds of medical students and residents who train at the Center City facility.
Hospitals like Hahnemann, with a large portion of their patients on Medicaid, have a hard time eking out a profit because the government insurance for the poor does not pay enough to cover costs, experts say.
Ron Dreskin, interim chief executive officer at Philadelphia Academic Health System LLC, Hahnemann’s parent company, said on Saturday that negotiations to financially rescue the hospital had failed.
“We realize the impact this move, and the closure of Hahnemann has on the city of Philadelphia and surrounding neighborhoods, and most importantly, our staff," Dreskin said in a statement. "We wish there could have been a more positive outcome for all. In spite of our best efforts and meetings with numerous city, state, union, insurance carrier and university officials, a financial solution could not be achieved.”