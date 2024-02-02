What is a meniscus injury like Joel Embiid suffered?

Sixers center Joel Embiid injured the lateral meniscus in his left knee in a Tuesday match against the Golden State Warriors, and will be sidelined by the injury through the weekend.

The team did not say whether Embiid tore his meniscus — an injury he has suffered multiple times in past seasons. The team decided to rest Embiid for at least the next two games after consulting with medical staff and leading specialists.

Here’s what to know about meniscus injuries:

What is the meniscus?

The meniscus is C-shaped pad of cartilage that acts as a “shock absorber” at the knee. Each knee has two menisci where the thighbone and shinbone meet.

The lateral meniscus, which Embiid injured Tuesday, is on the outside of the knee. The medial meniscus is on the inside.

How do meniscus injuries happen?

The menisci protect bones during physical activities on your feet. Injuries can happen when the knee is abruptly twisted or rotated. Impact sports, like football, can also lead to meniscus injuries.

Common meniscus injuries include sprains, partial tears, and full tears.

What are the symptoms of a torn meniscus?

The most common symptoms of a torn meniscus are pain, stiffness and swelling that may worsen in the following days, and limited range of motion.

People with a meniscus sprain may also experience swelling and stiffness, but will have a broader range of motion in the knee.

How is a meniscus tear treated?

It depends on how serious the injury is. Some can heal on their own, while others may require surgery to repair.

Doctors typically recommend resting the leg, using ice packs, wearing a compression bandage and elevating the leg to reduce swelling. Doctors may also recommend anti-inflammatory drugs.

How long could it take Embiid to recover from a torn meniscus?

Recovery time depends on the severity of the injury. Sprains and minor tears may heal in weeks.

Embiid’s 2016-17 season was ended when he needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

He experienced a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee in 2021 and returned after missing just one playoff game.