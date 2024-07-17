Penn’s solution to health scares after childbirth starts with a text | Philly Health Insider

Good morning! Here in the dog days of summer, we’ve still got lots of health news for you:

📮 Plus, U.S. News and World Report just released their annual hospital rankings. These rankings might look flashy on a billboard, but as health system workers or patients, do they matter to you? Do you think they are a valid take on institutions? Let us know in an email!

Aubrey Whelan, Inquirer health reporter

How do you cut down on cases of dangerously high blood pressure in the weeks after a person gives birth? Stop asking patients to come to a doctor’s office for blood pressure screenings — and instead allow them to measure their blood pressure at home.

A decade ago, two Penn physicians put this unorthodox idea into practice by sending new parents home with blood pressure cuffs and instructing them to text their results to their doctors.

The physicians’ hunch was that new parents are often too overwhelmed to get back to the hospital during their first days home — missing crucial opportunities to detect postpartum high blood pressure, a leading cause of maternal deaths. But the doctors thought they might be able to intervene sooner if patients kept in touch by text.

More than 18,000 patients have used the Heart Safe Motherhood program since 2014, and the results are clear: The program has nearly eliminated all hospital visits for blood pressure complaints in the week post-birth, and decreased racial disparities in this kind of care.

The program has since been established at all Penn hospitals, plus two Jefferson hospitals. Our colleague Sarah Gantz dug into how the program works and why it’s been so successful.

The latest news to pay attention to

The big number: 4,706.

That’s how many cases of Lyme disease have been reported in Pennsylvania — excluding Philadelphia, which keeps its own data — so far this year. (Philadelphia does not have updated numbers for 2024, but reported 402 cases last year.)

Chester County has the highest number of cases in Philly’s suburbs. And excluding Philadelphia (which has not published Lyme data from this year), the leafy county to our northwest is seeing more cases than anywhere else in the state, with 451 cases confirmed as of July 10.

In other insect-borne disease news, mosquitoes carrying West Nile have been found this year in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Bucks, and Delaware Counties. But no cases have turned up in humans so far.

Each week, we highlight state inspections at the various hospitals in our region. Up this week: Bryn Mawr Hospital, which is part of Main Line Health. This March, inspectors cited the hospital for failing to report a child sexual assault in September 2022.

Tami Benton, CHOP’s psychiatrist-in-chief, is on the front lines of a youth mental health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. She’s also the president of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, which says the Philadelphia area doesn’t have enough psychiatrists who specialize in child and adolescent mental health.

Still, she’s optimistic: “I’ve never felt as hopeful and optimistic about the chance to support the development of a healthy generation of young people who can reach their potential. But we have to do it together,” she told The Inquirer in a recent interview.

Making moves

Amy Goldberg, a trauma surgeon and the dean of Temple’s medical school, has been selected as the chair of the American Board of Surgery.

Goldberg previously served as director of its governing board, according to a press release from the organization.

Bulletin board

Having covered the overdose crisis for many years, I am not often reading good news. But here’s some: Camden County is seeing a significant decrease in fatal overdoses. There was a 39% drop in deaths between January and July of this year, compared to last year, and the county also saw about a 17% drop in overdoses between 2022 and 2023.

As we continue reporting to learn what’s driving these decreases, I’d love to hear from Camden County addiction doctors and harm reductionists about what’s working on your side of the river. 📮 Reply to this email with your experiences with overdose prevention measures in the area.

