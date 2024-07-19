Amid Internet outages, Penn Medicine has limited access to patient records and is canceling appointments

Penn Medicine physicians had limited access to patient medical records in the wake of the global internet outages, forcing the health system to cancel elective surgeries and many outpatient appointments — and even write medical notes with paper and pen Friday.

The health system was one of those hit hardest in the region by the outages — others including Temple Health, Jefferson Health, and the Penn-affiliated Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia were not so significantly affected. Main Line Health also reported some of their systems were down but that doctors could still access patient records.

A Penn spokesperson said that the system’s hospitals and emergency departments were “fully staffed and continuing to care for patients.”

Internal emails obtained by The Inquirer show Penn officials by midmorning were urging medical practices to cancel many outpatient appointments for the rest of the day, saying access to its records system remained restricted.

Penn planned to make recommendations for Saturday clinics later in the afternoon, according to the emails. Subsequent communication suggested that the health system was preparing for the possibility that disruptions would continue to affect operations into Monday.

Health-care providers were told to decide if a patient needed to be seen today. “Clinics should remain open to accommodate patients who need to be seen or show up because we are unable to reach them,” Deborah Driscoll, Penn senior vice president for the Clinical Practices of the University of Pennsylvania wrote in an e-mail.

The email said Philadelphia hospitals and outpatient facilities were impacted, but not the Penn-owned Lancaster General Hospital. Emergency rooms remained open, and patients there were experiencing long wait times, it said.

The email noted that providers should follow “downtime procedures” if they were seeing patients, and that elective surgeries and procedures were being rescheduled at hospitals.

Penn’s canceled procedures included many surgeries, endoscopies, catheterizations and other procedures, according to another internal email, which noted the operating services could only accommodate emergencies.

In a statement, a Penn spokesperson also said the system is relying on “well-established downtime procedures where necessary” but did not immediately respond to a request to clarify what such procedures entail.

The spokesperson said that patients whose appointments were canceled will be reached by phone or text message with further information. “Our teams are working to restore systems and return to normal operations as quickly as possible,” the system said.

The scene outside Penn’s flagship hospital

Outside the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn’s flagship hospital, a group of phlebotomists said they had been largely unable to do their job Friday morning because of the tech outages.

“We can’t do anything,” one said, declining to share their name because they are not authorized to speak on behalf of Penn.

Even the app through which they find out which patient room they need to go to is down, they said.

Physicians at the Abramson Cancer Center were trying to see patients when possible, understanding the seriousness of rescheduling cancer treatment, but hampered by the tech outages.

Two staffers at the Abramson Center said all of the center’s computers were down, including electronic medical charts, and that all medical notes were being written manually, on paper.

All employees could offer most patients arriving for appointments was to write their name and contact information down — promising to call them back next week to reschedule. (The staffers also declined to share their name because Penn had not authorized them to speak on its behalf.)

Meanwhile, some frustrated patients took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about rescheduled appointments.

Patients waiting for care and information

After suffering stress fractures in her foot six weeks ago, Margaret Thornton had been excited for her doctor at Penn Medicine to finally give her the go-ahead to remove her air cast on Friday.

But her appointment was canceled after the internet outages incapacitated systems.

Thornton was one of several Penn patients who tweeted at the health system expressing disappointment. In response to one of her tweets, Penn tweeted back that the cancellations were “not a Penn Medicine issue. This is a global IT outage that is affecting companies throughout the world.”

Thornton said she wasn’t convinced. Her mother, who works at another health system in Virginia, had lost access to some computer systems but was using pen-and-paper charts to still see patients, she said.

“It is a Penn Medicine issue because other health systems in the region, including those who use CrowdStrike, are still seeing patients today,” she tweeted, referencing the cybersecurity company whose technical issue appears to be behind the crash.

Thornton had fractured her foot from overuse, she said, “playing squash too much and walking on it.”

She was diagnosed with stress fractures and given an air cast to wear for a month and a half. Friday was supposed to be the day she was cleared to remove it — ahead of a family vacation next week.

Instead, she said, she received a voice mail this morning from Penn saying her appointment was canceled. “I called back to verify and someone at the call center told me their scheduling system was down and their charting system was down,” Thornton said.

She’s frustrated by the cancellation, especially because she had hoped to be free of the cast on vacation next week. “Hopefully I’ll be able to get it off before I go,” she said, adding that she’s too nervous to take off the cast by herself.

“Doing too much is how I hurt it in the first place, so I want to wait for a doctor to see me and clear me before I move forward,” she said. “But there’s no indication how long this will last.”

Inquirer staff writer Wendy Ruderman contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.