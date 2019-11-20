The City Council’s Public Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday moved forward a proposed bill that would ban retailers that allow children and teens in the door from selling flavored and high-nicotine e-cigarettes due to the spike in vaping-related illnesses and deaths.
Those who provided testimony at the public hearing included Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, physicians, a high school student, a local business owner, a lawyer who worked on one of the first class action cases against Juul, and a consultant for Reynolds American, one of the biggest tobacco companies in the country.
The bill, which was introduced by Mayor Jim Kenney and Farley last month, would apply to the sale of all e-cigarette devices and pods that deliver more nicotine than the levels currently found in similar products approved by the European Union — 20 milligrams of nicotine per millimeter of liquid, compared with 59 milligrams found in Juuls sold in the United States. (Juul currently sells pods that adhere to the 20 milligram rule in EU countries.)
It would also apply to products that use flavors, including mint and menthol. If passed, the bill would affect small businesses and major retailers such as 7-Eleven and Wawa, which both carry Juuls in Philadelphia. Stores that wish to allow children and teens must limit their e-cigarette sales to devices and pods with lower nicotine levels and no flavors.
“Nationally the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products among teenagers is at epidemic levels and continue to rise,” said Farley, who brought strawberry milk and peach mango flavored e-cigarette pods to show council members during his testimony. He said that use among young people from middle school to 12th grade have more than doubled between 2017 and 2019.
Farley also pointed out that data collected between 2015 and 2018 by the city’s Youth Alliance program showed that convenience stores very frequently sell tobacco products to children.
“For example, 34% of youth compliance checks done at 7-Elevens in Philadelphia over a three-year period resulted in an illegal sale to a minor,” Farley said.
Deaziah Wilson, a 17-year-old high school senior with The Advocacy Institute’s Real Talk Tobacco Program, said that students often use Juuls in class whenever teachers turn their backs. She also said that students’ academic performances were being affected by how often they had to leave classrooms to vape in the bathrooms.
“Everyone knows that tobacco and cigarettes are bad for you,” Wilson said. “The word ‘vape’ is an illusion to the harm that comes from using the products, and all the different flavors are the icing on the cake.”
So far, Pennsylvania has 48 confirmed and 42 probable cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, products associated lung injury (EVALI). Pennsylvania has seen one death from the illness. Last month, State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine called the cases a “public health emergency.” New Jersey currently has 42 confirmed and 41 probable cases of EVALI, with one death.
As of November 13, there were 2,172 cases of EVALI reported from 49 states and 42 deaths, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier this month, the CDC identified vitamin E acetate, used as a thickening agent in THC-containing e-cigarette products, as a chemical of concern among people diagnosed with EVALI. The investigation is ongoing for other chemicals that may be causing the disease.
Philadelphia joins a number of cities and states trying to regulate e-cigarette use by teens. But many initiatives have been stalled by industry lobbying or blocked in courts, including in Michigan and California. In September, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney proposed a ban on all vaping products, while Gov. Phil Murphy ordered a new e-cigarette task force to take a closer look at regulations.
Jeff Allen, who owns Allen Brothers Wholesale Distribution in Philadelphia, was one of the few critics who spoke out against restricting e-cigarette sales, which he called a band-aid solution. He pointed to the city’s soda tax and noted that after it was implemented, sales went down in the county, which decreased jobs and tax revenue.
“What I see in Philadelphia is blocks and blocks in neighborhoods that have no stores left because they have no products to sell,” Allen said. “Everything’s regulated. What gets me is when products are brought to other counties or states.”
Allen said that he can’t defend a store that sells vaping products to children and teens, but that the government has the right to police those stores and the city should allow that to happen instead of putting a ban in place.
The bill will head back to City Council for a second reading and final vote in the following weeks.
“We have a responsibility to young people to save them from themselves and the big business of tobacco,” said City Council member Curtis Jones, Jr., who came to the public hearing to testify. “If we get struck down in court, so be it. At least future generations will see that we tried.”