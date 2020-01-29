According to the report, vaping’s “dizzying rise” among American youth grew to 27.5% of all high schoolers and 10.5% of all middle schoolers in 2019. That amounted to about 6.2 million middle and high school students currently using tobacco products – an increase of nearly 3 million kids using the products, mostly e-cigarettes, in the last two years. That growth, the report notes, is in stark comparison to what had been a downward trend in youth usage of traditional tobacco products.