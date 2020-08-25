If you put on your gym goggles and glance around your home, you’ll quickly notice some household items that can double as dumbbells. A gallon of water, which weighs eight or nine pounds, or a bag of sugar weighing in at about five pounds, works well for exercises such as squats. Canned goods are ideal for exercises such as front or lateral arm raises. Getting creative with your workout helps save money and ward off the boredom that comes with the same monotonous circuit.