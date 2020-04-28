It’s for this reason that resilience has been our theme for the last few weeks. The goal for this 30-day flexibility challenge was to test your body’s limits, and then push them a little further to the point of being more loose and limber. By week four, you should be noticing the benefits of your daily stretches like increased mobility, fewer muscle aches, more ease with movement, and even inching closer to the common obstacle of being able to touch your toes.