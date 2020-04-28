Flexibility, whether as a physical or mental attribute, is an important asset to have. When the mind and body can adjust to outside pressures such as coping with the uncertainties of the coronavirus, or applying actual pressure to a limb when stretching, there is growth. Without the ability to be flexible, we break.
It’s for this reason that resilience has been our theme for the last few weeks. The goal for this 30-day flexibility challenge was to test your body’s limits, and then push them a little further to the point of being more loose and limber. By week four, you should be noticing the benefits of your daily stretches like increased mobility, fewer muscle aches, more ease with movement, and even inching closer to the common obstacle of being able to touch your toes.
While this challenge concludes after 30 days, you should still continue to implement these simple stretches into your daily routine. Consistency and a daily effort are essential for continued growth. If you stop these stretches at the end of the month, muscles will regress to their pre-pliable state.
You will need either a resistance band or long towel for these stretches, as well as a tennis ball. Repeat each stretch a total of three times.
Happy Baby
- From a supine position, push your lower back into the floor and pull your knees into your stomach with the bottoms of your feet parallel to the ceiling.
- Place your hands on either your ankles or heels, then pull down to open your hips. Hold for 20 seconds then release.
Trunk Rotations
- Remain on your back with your legs elevated and knees bent. Extend your arms to your sides for support.
- Keep your knees and thighs pressed together as you rotate your lower body to the right. Stop once all your weight is on your right hip. Now push through your palms and core muscles to bring your knees back to center. Repeat on the left side. This is one repetition. Continue this controlled rocking sequence for 10 repetitions in total.
Supported Shoulder Rotations
- Holding your resistance band with both hands, position your hands so they are about shoulder-width. Keep slight tension on the band.
- Take a deep breath and slowly rotate at your shoulder joints to pull your arms up and overhead. Once you reach the top, press your chest out and squeeze your shoulder blades. Exhale on the way down. Repeat 10 times.
Supported Chest Stretch
- Hold your resistance band with extended arms positioned at shoulder height. Keep slight tension on the band.
- Take a breath in as you open the arms until they are inline with the sides of the body. Squeeze your shoulder blades. Hold for two counts then release your arms. Repeat for 10 times.
Standing Calf Stretch
- Start by facing a wall. Stand close enough so you can extend both arms straight with palms against the wall.
- Take a step back with your right leg, keeping your entire foot in contact with the floor and leg straight. Simultaneously bend at your left knee, keeping your knee stacked over your ankle. Hold for 20 seconds then switch legs and repeat.
Plantar Fascia Fixer
- From a seated or standing position, place a tennis ball beneath your foot.
- Press your weight onto the ball as you roll it back and forth, massaging the tissue on the bottom of your foot. Perform this myofascial release for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite foot.
Cat Cow
- Begin on your hands and knees, with your shoulders stacked above your wrists and your hips over your knees. Take a deep breath, filling your lungs with air as you pull your belly button in toward your spine, arch your back to form an upside down "U", and tuck your chin into the chest.
- Exhale fully and drop the spine to form a “U.” Allow your gaze to shift up toward the ceiling. Repeat 10 times.
Pigeon Pose
- Start on your hands and knees, with your shoulders stacked above your wrists and hips over knees. Bend your right knee and slide it forward between your hands. Your right heel should rest under your left hip. Keep your left leg extended straight behind you and your hips square.
- Open your chest by taking a deep breath. If you notice your right hip is lifting off the floor, simply add a folded towel beneath it for support. Hold for 20 seconds, then switch legs and repeat.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.