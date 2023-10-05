Imhotep Charter’s Makye Taylor lands at Albany after ‘rough’ start in basketball journey

Makye Taylor never imagined playing basketball at the Division I level with the way his high school career began.

The 6-foot-7 Imhotep Charter forward broke his knee during his freshman and sophomore year. After fighting back from the first injury and having a “pretty good summer,” Taylor suffered the injury once again.

“I actually got emotional when [it] happened,” Taylor said about second injury. “I just realized that my season is over. There’s another year that I won’t be playing in high school. There’s another year I won’t be playing basketball — period.”

He gives credit to head coach Andre Noble who “didn’t allow him to fail” despite the tough situation. In the end, Taylor believes the adversity he faced at such a young age will benefit him in the future.

And the “rough part of the journey” made Sept. 23 ― the day he announced his commitment to Albany — even sweeter.

“It makes all the hurt that I was going through, all the aches and pains, all worth it,” Taylor said.

The senior narrowed his list down to three schools, and chose the Great Danes over Towson and Fairfield.

“I was fortunate enough to get it done early,” Taylor said. “I have seen a lot of guys have to make late decisions, but I was fortunate enough to get it done and out of the way. I was fortunate enough to not have to compete for a spot going into my senior year, having that doubt in my mind whether I’m going get a scholarship or not. It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Taylor received a scholarship offer from Albany in May. From that point on, head coach Dwayne Killings and assistant coach Ryan Daly stayed in constant communication with Taylor. The staff even made a couple visits to his house and Imhotep’s open gyms, which made him feel like a “priority.”

But it was his relationship and conversations with Daly that solidified Taylor’s decision.

“That’s my guy,” Taylor said. “He didn’t let a day or even a minute pass without speaking to me. I really felt like that’s a big part of why I committed. He just didn’t let the conversation die.”

Daly, who joined the Great Danes’ staff last season, played for Archbishop Carroll, extended his playing career at Delaware then transferred to St. Joseph’s. During his two seasons with the Hawks, Daly led the Big 5 in scoring and earned first team All-Big 5.

“That played a big part. Him being from my area was huge,” Taylor said. “Then him getting to Albany and me being the first guy that he’s recruiting outside of the portal was big for me.

“[The coaches] are telling me I am going to play as soon as I get there. They said I will be playing the 4 or 5. When I bulk up a little bit and turn a little bit of the baby fat that I got into a little bit more lean muscle, I can play a bigger three.”

With the commitment out of the way, Taylor shifts his attention to his senior season. He’ll be one of the three seniors, including 4-star guard Ahmad Nowell (Uconn) and forward Jeremiah White, on a young Imhotep team that graduated top recruit Justin Edwards (Kentucky) and Rahmir Barno (FGCU) last season.

“We’re pretty young, so we got a lot of growing up to do in a short period of time,” Taylor said. “I feel like we have what it takes to do it. Another thing that’s on my list to finish my senior year, is if I win another championship this year, I’m going to be the first person in history to have four Pub championships, so I’m looking to carry that on.”

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.