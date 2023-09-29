Neumann Goretti’s Amir Williams commits to Hofstra as the versatile wing continues to develop

Amir Williams knew there was a place for him.

Being part of a vaunted Neumann Goretti lineup last season with Division I caliber guards in Robert Wright III (committed to Baylor) and Khaafiq Myers as well as a high caliber big man Sultan Adewale (Iona) made it a daunting task for Williams to fit into the mix.

Still, the 6-foot-6 wing was compelled to discover where and how he could be effective in helping the Saints remain at the top of the Philadelphia Catholic League.

“I feel like I had to find a way,” Williams said. “It came from constant practice and finding the creases in the defense. The corner three is my highest percentage shot, so I tried to find myself there.”

Advertisement

Williams emerged as the Saints primary 3-and-D type of player. He flourished there so much that it led to multiple Division I coaches making trips to South Philadelphia to watch him play. Delaware, Towson, Wichita State, NJIT, Delaware State, Hampton, St. Joe’s, Drexel, Albany, and Binghamton all showed interest, but one program in particular watched Williams play at Philly Live, a high school basketball showcase, in June and left a lasting impression.

Speedy Claxton has won 46 games in his first two seasons at Hofstra. The former Philadelphia 76ers first round selection led the Pride to the Colonial (now Coastal) Athletic Association regular season title last year and a spot in the NIT. He’s recruited West Chester Rustin guard Griffin Barrouk, Archbishop Ryan big man Christian Tomasco, and Roman Catholic guard Khalil Farmer to the program.

Claxton and assistant coach Mike DePaoli were confident they could find their next prized prospect during one of the biggest recruiting events on the East Coast.

Williams took the floor at Philly Live without three of his co-stars; Adewale graduated, Wright transferred to Montverde Academy (Fla.), and Myers was out with an injury. Hofstra’s coaches watched Williams assert himself in a way he had not done so before. They then decided to offer him a scholarship.

He took an official visit to the Hempstead campus on Sept. 9. Five days later, Williams announced his commitment.

“I liked how together they are,” Williams said. “It feels like a family over there and they made me feel welcome. It was the first college I had seen do that.”

Saints head coach Carl Arrigale knew DePaoli from his days as a graduate assistant with the Pride in 2008 to 2010. Arrigale said he knew Hofstra was a perfect fit for Williams.

“Hofstra stayed true with him and saw what he could turn into then when they saw him play with us, they knew he was going to be better,” he added. “They saw how we used him, and it’s similar to how they plan to use him.”

» READ MORE: Neumann Goretti’s Khaafiq Myers still navigating recruiting process

Williams saw limited action as a freshman at Neumann Goretti. He entered the rotation as a sophomore, where he averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while hitting 13 three-pointers, as Neumann Goretti captured a Catholic League and PIAA Class 4A title.

With Wright and Myers controlling the ball in the backcourt, and Adewale manning the middle, Williams was left to roam free on the wing and in the corner, and occasionally on backdoor cuts for alley-oop dunks.

He averaged 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 steals as a junior as the Saints advanced to the PCL and PIAA 4A title games again, this time coming up empty handed. His best attributes were shooting, where he knocked down 53 three-pointers and shot 43.6% from the field. He also was a key face guarder of the opposition’s best player, like against Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas, who’s Rivals’ No. 8 prospect in the class of 2025, in last season’s state championship game.

“I really had to earn it defensively,” Williams said. “That is what I take pride in.”

Arrigale had players who did not find their place in the lineup until the latter part of their high school careers, like former Lock Haven guard Wali Hepburn and Cameron Young (St. Peter’s). Arrigale sees Williams in that mold.

“I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s a maturity thing,” Arrigale said. “Some kids get it when they walk in the door and they’re ready. Other guys need a year or two, and Amir saw that playing major minutes his junior year. Now, he’s ready to take the next step. It’s different for each kid and you enjoy that progress, especially seeing a guy be more vocal.”

Williams has played the 3-and-D role to perfection over two seasons, but moving to a more ball dominant guard will be essential for his development, and has the Hofstra staff beaming about what the future holds for him.

“They liked my fast-paced style,” Williams said. “They liked the shooting and my defense. They liked how I’m not confined to playing one position.”

» READ MORE: Archbishop Wood guard Josh Reed stays close to home with commitment to Drexel

Arrigale added: “His best basketball is ahead of him. He’s always played with ball dominant guards throughout his career and now he’s starting to come into his own. His game is starting to expand a little bit and he’s growing his game.”

Williams expressed that a weight has been lifted after making his college decision, and as he shifts his focus to the high school season, Williams also feels confident that his game remains on an upward trajectory.

“Knowing my best is in front of me, I feel like it’s going to make me go harder,” he added.

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.