The Panthers, during their bus ride to Lincoln Financial Field, had stopped outside Cooper to hold a moment of silence for Micah. They did not learn of his death until the stadium’s PA announcer acknowledged it before the game. At Pleasantville, the football team’s players had gathered in an auditorium before lunch, and Chris Sacco, the Greyounds’ head coach, told them. Some of the boys screamed. Some cried. One, junior Ernest Howard, walked outside and spent 15 minutes on the football field, just staring. Then he decided to switch his jersey from No. 2 to No. 10, because Micah was 10 years old.