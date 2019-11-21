MAYS LANDING — Vance Golden, 26, one of four men who fled a Pleasantville High School football game last week after gunshots fatally wounded a 10-year-old boy, was ordered detained for trial on weapons charges Thursday.
With additional sheriff’s deputies in the courtroom, Golden, wearing the black and white striped prison uniform of a high-profile defendant, was ruled a risk to public safety by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.
DeLury noted the potential for witness intimidation for a crime committed in front of hundreds of people gathered for the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden state high school playoff game.
“There is a real potential for witness intimidation here as there are numerous witnesses in the community,” he said.
The charges stemmed from an incident at Friday’sgame, during which the defendants saw a rival in the bleachers and one of them allegedly opened fire around 8:30 p.m., shooting three people, and sending hundreds of frightened players and fans scrambling for safety.
The alleged shooter, Alvin Wyatt, is being held on murder and attempted murder charges and will have a hearing on Wednesday. He is accused of firing the shots that also wounded a 15-year-old boy and Wyatt’s intended target, Ibn Abdullah.
Six men were charged in all, including Abdullah, who remains hospitalized.
The shooting left the boy, Micah Tennant, with a gunshot wound to the neck that proved fatal. Despite receiving immediate care in the bleachers from a retired Pleasantville battalion chief, the boy never regained consciousness and died Wednesday afternoon at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
“The defendant was involved in a particularly dangerous episode of gun violence that endangered the safety of hundreds of people gathered in a place of public assembly for a high school sporting event,” DeLury said. “The firearms offenses do not completely reflect the gravity of the circumstances involved.”
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said Golden’s prior criminal history, including a robbery committed as a 17-year-old, also made him a danger to the community, in addition to the act of fleeing the scene, eluding police and throwing the gun out of the car.
Golden’s attorney, Jake Bayak, said another defendant had allegedly admitted to throwing the gun out of the car, that Golden was mostly “along for the ride” and that his culpability would prove to be less than others charged.
There is no cash bail in New Jersey, and defendants are ordered detained based on a risk of flight and of obstructing the trial process.
Levy said defendant Shahid Dixon was already being detained because the new charges constituted a violation of a prior case that was adjudicated in drug court, and would not need to have a detention hearing on these cases. Dixon allegedly told investigators he FaceTimed Wyatt with the location “in the bleachers” of their intended target, Abdullah.
Another defendant, Michael Mack, appeared briefly in court Thursday, but his hearing was postponed.
Another defendant, Tyrell Dorn, also appeared briefly in court Thursday, but his detention hearing was also postponed until Wednesday.
“My client is not directly involved in the shooting,” Dorn’s attorney Michael Schreiber told DeLury. "He is allegedly in a car that is stopped after the shooting."
“He is not involved in any shooting of a 10 -year-old boy,” Shreiber said. “He is mortified that he’s been associated with that.”
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said after the hearings that the three communities involved in the tragedy, Pleasantville, Camden and Atlantic City, were places of resilience.
“It certainly affects everyone,” Tyner said, noting the Camden football players held a moment of silence for the boy outside Cooper on Wednesday, on their way to finish the game at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It speaks volumes about the sportsmanship and the closeness of the communities in times of tragedies," Tyner said. “As many times as they may be painted in a different light, I know them to be resilient communities that really rally around one another in times of need.”
Micah’s mom, Angela Tennant, posted Wednesday night on Facebook, saying about her son: “This kid was so different Big Personality … Big Smile & Big Dreams!” The boy lived in Atlantic City and was a fifth grader at the Uptown School Complex.