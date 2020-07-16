The PIAA announced Wednesday that it has planned for the “normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth.”
That means that football teams can begin workouts on Aug. 10, and the other fall sports can start up on Aug. 17.
Of course, the PIAA, the largest high school athletics governing body in Pennsylvania, has already made clear that each school district has authority to design a sports program that works specifically for it. In Wednesday’s announcement on Twitter, the PIAA said “each member school has developed health and safety guidelines.”
The response on Twitter to the announcement was varied. Some people supported the resumption since athletics are underway elsewhere. Others said illness from the coronavirus pandemic was still too prevalent. With the start of official workouts still more than three weeks away, others were resigned to wait and see.