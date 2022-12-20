High school seniors across the Philadelphia tri-state area can sign national letters of intent with college football programs during the early period starting Wednesday.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey have some of the top recruits in the class of 2023. And about a dozen from our backyard are committed to Power Five programs, including Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson.

Other prospects from the area are taking their talents to an Ivy league or service academy, while a few are staying local.

» READ MORE: Musical chairs, Philly-area football recruits, and the business of college football recruiting

The Inquirer has followed these athletes, learning about their football journeys, recruiting process, and of course, the time that went into getting to signing day.

More than 30 local athletes have committed to FBS programs in the class of 2023. Here’s an interactive map to show which high schools they attend and where each plans to play college football.

In the Philadelphia area, PIAA Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep has two recruits, linebackers Josiah Trotter (West Virginia) and Cole Nilles (Air Force), heading to FBS programs.

Trotter, son of Jeremiah Trotter, the Eagles great, isn’t the only local going to West Virginia. He’ll be joined by Downingtown West’s Cooper Young, an offensive lineman, and Camden’s James Heard, an outside linebacker who played two seasons for St. Joe’s Prep before transferring.

Imhotep linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, one of top recruits in the state, is heading to Michigan, which is taking on TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31. Bridgeman’s teammate, safety Rahmir Stewart, recently announced his plans to join former Temple and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

Neumann Goretti’s Shawn Battle, a cornerback that was a key contributor in helping the team advance to the PIAA 3A championship game this season, intends on signing with Boston College, where he’ll team up with Kahlil Ali, a safety from Pennsauken High School.

Roman Catholic has offensive tackle Austin Ramsey committed to Kentucky, while edge rusher Jameial Lyons, who’s ranked as No. 4 recruit in Pennsylvania, will join James Franklin’s program at Penn State.

Other top programs expected to feature local athletes next year is North Penn wide receiver Yazeed Haynes (Georgia) and Archbishop Wood tight end Markus Dixon (Clemson).

Army has the most locals attending the same program. Archbishop Wood’s Eric Gardner (defensive line) and Cole Evans (offensive line), Neshaminy’s Nick Buchys (defensive end), Conestoga’s Brody Eaton (tight end), Springfield-Delco’s Tyler Klambara (offensive line), and Pennridge’s Brennan Fisher (running back) are heading to West Point, N.Y.

Four athletes plan to stay local. Northeast’s Tyrese Whitaker announced on Twitter he would play for Temple. Timber Creek’s Zyheem Coleman-Frazier decommitted from Monmouth and plans to join the Owls program.

Two offensive lineman from the South Jersey are committed to play for the Scarlet Knights. Washington Township’s John Stone and Clearview’s Nick Oliveira are looking to make an immediate impact for Rutgers.