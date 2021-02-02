The lawsuit against Old Pine Community Center, filed late last month in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, is one of the first cases citing the city’s COVID ordinance. And it’s one of hundreds of lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of workers during the pandemic: A Philly law firm has filed two wrongful death suits against JBS and Tyson Foods on behalf of Philly-area meatpacking workers who died after contracting COVID-19 on the job. Other workers have filed discrimination suits after, for example, a refusal to grant a work from home request for an employee more at risk for COVID-19 complications