Philadelphia City Council is expected to pass a set of three bills Thursday that aim to provide job security to the thousands of hospitality sector workers who were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic — and who would likely face more job instability as the recession drags on.
The package of bills, dubbed the “Black Workers Matter Economic Recovery Package,” would cover more than 12,000 hospitality workers, such as hotel housekeepers and stadium food service workers. Many of these workers are Black women.
“Historically, Black workers have been disproportionately impacted by economic crisis,” Sheri Davis-Faulkner, a labor scholar at Rutgers, said during her City Council testimony for the bills last month. “The unemployment rate for African Americans typically rises faster and stays higher than any other group of workers.”
The bills cover a range of job security issues that have either come up during the pandemic or are expected to arise. Job security has been a focus of workers in other industries in the city, such as a health care, as hospitals continue to change hands and workers get laid-off or lose protections they fought for.
One bill, introduced by Councilmember Helen Gym, requires hospitality employers to recall workers who were laid-off, according to seniority, instead of hiring new workers when employers begin reopening. During the pandemic, workers have said they feared not being called back to work when their workplace reopened because of a range of issues: They supported a campaign to unionize, or maybe their employer would seek to hire new workers at a lower pay rate than they were paid.
The other two bills, introduced by Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, require hotels and food service contractors at the airport and the stadiums to keep workers on staff if the employer, or contract, changes hands. These kinds of ownership shifts are more likely during a recession, Davis-Faulkner said.
Aisha Johnson, a maintenance worker for Aramark at the stadiums in South Philadelphia, said it’s an issue that weighs heavily on her and her coworkers: “What if Aramark’s revenues don’t come back?”
“What if they walk away from their contract with the Eagles or Phillies or Flyers?” she said. “What will happen to us?”
Aramark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association did not oppose the bill, though it said in a statement that the bill was “absolutely unnecessary” because hotel management already planned to hire workers back based on “seniority and diversity.” It added that the bill ”creates a heavy additional administrative burden at a time when hoteliers need to instead be using all of their time and energy trying to get visitors back into hotels in order to get people back to work.”
These proposals are the latest in a series of worker protection bills that Philadelphia has made law in the last two years, positioning the city as one of the national leaders in legislating worker protections. This trend, sometimes described as “municipal socialism,” is a response to little movement on these issues at the federal and sometimes, state, level. The pandemic has only intensified what advocates and elected officials describe as the need to pass such bills: If the Black Workers Matter bills pass Thursday, Council will have passed five worker protection bills in under a year — nearly doubling the number of worker protection laws on the books pre-pandemic.
Enforcement and education remain major issues to the effectiveness of these bills. Many workers do not know about the rights they’ve won in Philadelphia in recent years, shown by the low number of complaints filed with the city.
This is a developing story and will be updated.