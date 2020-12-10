These proposals are the latest in a series of worker protection bills that Philadelphia has made law in the last two years, positioning the city as one of the national leaders in legislating worker protections. This trend, sometimes described as “municipal socialism,” is a response to little movement on these issues at the federal and sometimes, state, level. The pandemic has only intensified what advocates and elected officials describe as the need to pass such bills: If the Black Workers Matter bills pass Thursday, Council will have passed five worker protection bills in under a year — nearly doubling the number of worker protection laws on the books pre-pandemic.