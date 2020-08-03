The uptick in complaints comes as labor advocates — the same ones who pushed for the city to pass progressive worker protection laws such as “Fair Workweek” and the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights — have waged a campaign to increase the city’s labor enforcement action and outreach. These new laws won’t matter unless workers know about them and the city enforces them, the advocates said. The group, known as the Coalition to Respect Every Worker, or CREW, scored a major win when voters approved the creation of a permanent city Department of Labor through a ballot measure this spring.