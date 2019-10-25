GM workers went on strike hoping to claw back some of the concessions they made in 2009 when GM received a $40 billion government bailout to prevent it from shutting down. Now that GM is profitable, and CEO Mary Barra has reportedly gotten a nearly $22 million compensation package in 2018, workers said they were owed their due. “We just want our piece of the pie" was a frequent refrain on the Langhorne picket line, which received an outpouring of community support over the last six weeks.