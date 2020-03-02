More than two-thirds of the 27 editorial staffers at the Gannett-owned Delaware Online/The Wilmington News Journal have signed union cards in hopes to join The News Guild, said the newly formed Delaware News Guild.
“The merger of Gannett and Gatehouse Media has made our industry even more uncertain,” it said in a statement. “Both companies have histories of mismanaging resources to the detriment of journalism. We are unionizing in an effort to seek structural change in an industry where corporate decision makers continue to slash newsrooms across the country.”
The group has asked Gannett to voluntarily recognize the union. If it doesn’t, the workers will vote in a formal election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. The workers need a simple majority (50% of votes + 1) to form a union.
The News Journal is the latest in a series of media companies, from new media to public media to legacy print organizations, that have sought to form unions in the last few years as the industry faces precarious finances and staggering buyouts and layoffs. In Philadelphia, editorial staffers at WHYY unionized with SAG-AFTRA last fall. Staffers at these media companies have also been part of a broader trend of young people in a range of industries turning to collective action to fight for stronger protections on the job during a time when union membership has fallen to a historic low.
This morning, a group of staffers delivered to executive editor Mike Feeley the letter they sent to Gannett announcing their intent to unionize, said Natalia Alamdari, an education reporter at the News Journal who said that the organizing campaign began last summer. The workers stressed that their union campaign had nothing to do with local management, which they hold in high esteem. Rather, it’s about the uncertainty that the Gannett/GateHouse Media merger brings to the newsroom.
“We’re always on edge in this industry,” Alamdari said, but the merger heightened that sense of precarity.
By then, the organizing campaign was already underway but the merger pushed the group to follow through, she said.
The Delaware News Guild, which will be part of the same local that represents The Inquirer, declined to comment on specific issues the union would fight for, only saying that it hoped the union would help preserve its current working conditions, as well as improve upon them.
Gannett did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Delaware News Guild, in a tweet, said that Gannett said it would not voluntarily recognize the union. The Guild has filed for an NLRB election, which will occur in 30 days.
Since October, three Gannett-owned newspapers have unionized, and four others based in Florida have announced their intent to unionize. Last fall, a human resources staffer at Gannett confiscated the cell phone of an Arizona Republic reporter involved in the newspaper’s union campaign. Workers at the newspaper, who said they hoped a union would protect them as Gannett moved to merge with GateHouse Media, voted to unionize in October.
Gannett and GateHouse Media, merged late last year in a $1.4 billion deal. The combined entity owns more than 260 regional newspapers that together employ about 24,000 people.
This is a developing story and will be updated.