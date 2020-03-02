The News Journal is the latest in a series of media companies, from new media to public media to legacy print organizations, that have sought to form unions in the last few years as the industry faces precarious finances and staggering buyouts and layoffs. In Philadelphia, editorial staffers at WHYY unionized with SAG-AFTRA last fall. Staffers at these media companies have also been part of a broader trend of young people in a range of industries turning to collective action to fight for stronger protections on the job during a time when union membership has fallen to a historic low.