It’s striking, but not surprising, that these spreadsheets have emerged from rank-and-file workers, instead of from a union or traditional labor advocacy group. The effort tracks with the grassroots movements seen in Philly labor — like the Starbucks workers organizing without the backing of a traditional union, the rank-and-file educators challenging leadership at the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, and a new volunteer-run labor group called Philly Workers for Dignity seeking to serve workers whom unions have left behind — and points to blind spots within the labor establishment.