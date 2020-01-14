The data also showed that among survey respondents, female, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming designers of color were paid 22% less than white male designers. It’s not a perfect comparison because they didn’t have an equal number of respondents from every identity group to compare for each job title, but the team said it tried to not include any data in the analysis that would be misleading. In 2018, women who work full time were paid 82 cents for every dollar made by men who work full time, amounting to an 18% wage gap.