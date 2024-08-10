6 great antique and thrift stores down the Shore

At the Jersey Shore, the beach isn’t the only draw. Visitors can explore farmers markets, coffee shops, and a variety of stores, including those specializing in vintage furniture, china sets, and rare coins.

Perusing antique and thrift stores is a part of the Shore experience, said Christine Boardman, owner of Handlaget Design store in Ocean City.

These stores stocked with second-hand furniture, clothes, kitchen supplies, knick knacks, and more, not only offer a respite on cloudy and scorching hot days, but also a chance for folks to score a nifty item to take back to the city.

“It’s just another fun thing to do — and sometimes you come home with something that feels beachy and one of kind,” said Boardman, who also helps budget-friendly summer residents looking to furnish their Shore rentals.

Whether you’re searching for a fun activity or a special second-hand find, there are plenty of antique and thrift stores with treasures to be found down the Shore.

Out of the Past Antiques

Almost everything inside Jeanne Hermann’s Cape May store is under $50. Out of the Past Antiques offers items ranging from vintage clothing, magazines, and books to small furniture and sewing supplies, spanning from the 1700s to the 1980s. Hermann, a former librarian, began collecting items at public sales in Lancaster and built her collection from there. “[There are] interesting things that you would want to take home from vacation,” she says.

📍394 Myrtle Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204, 📞 609-884-3357, 🌐 outofthepastantiques.com

Find antique and limited editions books at Princeton Antiques BookShop. Read more Courtesy of Princeton Antiques BookShop

Princeton Antiques BookShop

Step into this family-run bookstore in Atlantic City and find shelves lined with antique books. Princeton Antiques BookShop’s offers a selection curated through book deals and library sales, featuring works from 1850s to 1960s. The inventory of about 50,000 titles include children’s books, Jane Austen and other classics, comics, and more. Limited editions, including signed copies from William Faulkner and Amelia Earhart, range from $30 to $4,000. Books on the sidewalk are priced at $10, and browsing books go for $10 to $50. Owner Bob Ruffolo’s selection even drew actress Shirley MacLaine, who’s new movie will feature the store’s interior and exterior.

📍917 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401, 📞 609-344-1943, 🌐 princetonantiques.com

Antiques Emporia features a variety of booths offering all things of items. Read more Courtesy of The Arrowhead Agency

Antiques Emporia

This co-op store in Cape May features booths with various vendors offering new and used items. At Antiques Emporia, you can find artisan jewelry, clothing, China sets, nautical figurines, books, wooden spoons, rolling pins, marine figurines, and more. The store’s merchandise changes daily, with items priced from $1 to $500 with “something for everyone,” said owner Pam Patrick, who also runs a tea shop with over 350 varieties inside the store.

📍 405 W Perry St, Cape May, N.J. 08204, 🌐 facebook.com/antiquesemporiaw405

This 46-year-old Ocean City store specializes in rare coins. Read more Courtesy of Jersey Shore Rare Coin & Jewelry

Jersey Shore Rare Coin & Jewelry

Venture into this 46-year-old Ocean City store and find a curated collection of rare coins from the 1700s to 1900s. Display cases feature “Morgan” silver dollars from 1878 to 1921, “Walking Liberty” half dollars from 1916 to 1947, and “Indian head” pennies from 1859 to 1909. Owner Elliot Arking collects coins from around the world, including the U.S., England, Mexico, Australia, and Switzerland, with prices ranging from $1 to $100. Have a rare coin to sell? Call to make an appointment.

📍506 East 8th Street, Ocean City, N.J. 08226, 📞 609-398-8739

Handlaget Design will refurbish your thrifted finds. Read more Courtesy of Handlaget Design

Handlaget Design

Handlaget Design specializes in refurbishing furniture collected from estate sales and thrift stores. The Ocean City shop, open for seven years, offers vintage dressers, tables, chairs, custom artwork, and more for $25 to $425 and up. Customers can purchase items at thrift stores in Ocean City, like Second Chance Thrift and Oh Sea Thrift, and have them delivered to Handlaget Design for refreshing. The store offers delivery in Ocean City during peak season and beyond during off season. Have some items to refurbish? Call or text the store for services.

📍744 Central Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226, 📞 609-741-5212, 🌐 handlaget-norwegianforhandmade.com

The Arc Makes Cents Ventnor Thrift Shop is a donations-based boutique in Ventnor. Read more Courtesy of The Arc Makes Cents

The Arc Makes Cents

For over 20 years, The Arc Makes Cents Ventnor Thrift Shop has offered everything from kitchen supplies to clothes to books. All proceeds from this donations-based boutique-style store go towards, The Arc of Atlantic County, which provides support and services for people who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Organized by items, you can score $3.99 T-shirts and purses up to $400.

📍 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234, 📞 609-485-0800, 🌐 thearcatlantic.org/thrift-shops