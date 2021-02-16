Similar forces are chopping away at street trees in many older suburbs and city neighborhoods across the Philadelphia region. But in Haddonfield, the loss three years ago of a historic buttonwood tree (also known as sycamore) and the toppling of a massive black oak (that was among the state’s oldest) got local arborists, woodworkers, and other volunteers motivated. And they have begun salvaging and transforming pieces of these beloved trees into furniture, decorative items, and even a striking work of art.