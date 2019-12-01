“She loves animals like I do; that’s one of the things that we connect on. She was the grandma who was adventurous enough to take her shoes off and get in the stream with me to lift up rocks to find little critters. That planted the seed and my love of nature and wildlife. When she told me in her 80s that she had never seen mountains or the great, charismatic wildlife of the United States, that’s what broke my heart because I knew that if she had the financial means and the ability to go and see these things, she would have really soaked it all up. It just kind of haunted me. She makes the most of her life and she’s always looking at life through a very grateful lens. I just felt what a missed opportunity if I couldn’t somehow show her the world.”