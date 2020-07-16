View this post on Instagram

Our tried and true favorite ice cream sandwich - the BLACK & WHITE - was created by Jen in March of 2013. It’s nostalgic, it’s approachable, it’s a constant staple at our scoop shop & events. Classic whole bean vanilla ice cream & chocolate will never go out of style, especially when sandwiched between chewy chocolate chip cookies. We tend to recommend it as the first sandwich for any of our new customers because it highlights the texture and richness of our homemade custard base AND you get to try our cookies as well. Now that we reflect on it, it’s possible that we have made hundreds of thousands of these. As exciting as each new seasonal flavor is, we will continue to love them just as much as you!