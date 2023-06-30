A fleeting firefly mystery | Outdoorsy Newsletter

I’ve got a summer playlist titled “WINDOWS DOWN & IN2 THE SUN,” perfect for road trips and adventures dripping in sunshine. Truth is, it’s really outdated and needs new tunes. Lucky for me — for all of us, really — I just found 25 new tracks to add to it. What are you spinning during your hikes, camping trips, and picnics in the park?

🌧️ Your weekend weather outlook: Another rainy weekend awaits. Temps will feel like summer in the mid to high 80s. Check air quality conditions before going outside in Philly by visiting the city’s official website, or use AirNow’s interactive site for rankings across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Today, we’re following fireflies, catching the best fireworks displays, and setting sail from Sea Isle City. Let’s go!

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, outdoorsy@inquirer.com)

🎤 Now I’m passing the microphone to Jason Nark. You’ll always find his work here.

The boy shuffled, silently, in the wet grass beneath a maple tree, looking like a little blue ghost in his rain poncho. The sky was deep purple and fading fast. He held a peanut butter jar in one hand, the cap in the other, and waited, patiently, for nature’s magic show to begin at the Linn Conservancy in Union County. Giggles erupted from out by the corn field, then excited screams by the forest’s edge.

Then, in the growing dark beneath that tree, he saw it too, that momentary flash of greenish-yellow, like a fairy, floating through the night. “Oh my gosh,” Andrés Estrada said, sealing his jar. “I got one.”

The fireflies seemed to outnumber the raindrops on this stormy June night, thousands of them blinking in every direction in the air above the fields. Researchers say firefly numbers are in decline, globally, however, and there’s a concern that nights like this in Central Pennsylvania and everywhere else, could become rare.

“What’s really become apparent is that we just don’t have enough data,” Sarah Lower, a biology professor at Bucknell University, said at the conservancy. “There’s so much we don’t know about them.” — Jason Nark

Do you have any special firefly memories? Continue reading about Jason’s visit to find out what’s going on with the glowing insects.

Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go out and go ALL out.

This Fourth of July marks the 247th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America, so you better believe we’re lighting off fireworks in celebration of America’s birthday.

Personally, I like to leave the pyrotechnics to the pros. There are dozens of free fireworks shows throughout the weekend being hosted across the region for our annual fill of the rocket’s red glare and fireworks bursting in air.

🧨 In Philadelphia: There’s the Rivers Casino Party on the Pier, Freedom Fest Firework & Food Truck Festival, and, of course, Wawa Welcome America!

🧨 In New Jersey: You have options in Haddon Township, the Freedom Festival and Barrington Borough’s Fourth of July festivities.

🧨 In Montgomery County: Check out the Conshohocken Fireworks Display, Upper Merion’s July 4 Celebration, and Narbeth Fireworks.

To get details and find more of the best celebratory displays in Philly, the Jersey Shore, and Bucks, Chester, and Delaware Counties, check out our comprehensive list.

News worth knowing

This year’s weekslong Wawa Welcome America festival concludes on July 4 with a free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Before you head out for the big event, make sure you’ve got these bases covered.

🚫 Leave it at home: No flyers, posters or selfie sticks. Full face coverings, like ski masks and balaclavas, are not allowed (but COVID-19 masks and faith-based coverings are). And don’t bring fireworks!

⏰ Hours: The Salute to Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Gates for the concert and fireworks show open at 4 p.m. Demi Lovato and Ludacris hit the main stage at 7 p.m.

🚘 Parking: Street parking is available (and you can pay via mobile apps), but there are also garage options along Arch Street, Vine Street and Callowhill Street.

🚧 Road closures: They will begin as early as Saturday, July 1 to accommodate the event.

All set? Get everything to know before you go to the big show.

15 seconds of calm from somewhere in New Jersey

🎤 Jason says: This was taken at the Swede Run Fields in Moorestown.

I hope you can feel the warm breeze through your screen, too.

🏕️ Your outdoorsy experience 🏕️

I love hearing about what my Outdoorsy readers are most excited to do outside this season. This week, James Day shares his interest with us: “Hobie cat sailing in SIC, NJ.”

That would be Sea Isle City in New Jersey, a spot down the shore I’ve heard many great things about as a Philly newbie. Let’s look into it.

⛵ So what the heck is a “Hobie Cat”? “Hobie” comes from Hobart Alter, the founder of the company that builds a line of sailboats called “Hobie Cat” catamarans, as well as surfboards, sailboats, kayaks and paddle boards.

⛵ To operate catamarans or sailboats on a Sea Isle City beach, you’ll need a permit (it costs $180). You can only launch from beaches between 20th Street and 22nd Street.

⛵ The same rules apply to all beachgoers: No alcohol, no smoking, no loud music, and no fires, glass bottles or picnics. Dump your trash and recycling in the right place, pretty please.

⛵ Need sailing lessons? Look into the Yacht Club at 4487 Venicean Road, or visit ycsic.com for more info.

⛵ Looking for more boating, fishing and water sports? Check out many more listings here on parasailing, jet skis, and boat rentals.

I’m down for all the fun. I’d love to get down to the shore sometime soon. Thanks for sharing part of what makes this season special, James. Anyone else planning to enjoy the holiday weekend on the water?

Take care and look out for next week’s adventure.