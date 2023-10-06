Excited for fall colors? Pennsylvania’s foliage report predicts a burst of color is on its way

The crisp autumn air is setting in, cafes are serving pumpkin spice treats, and the Eagles are back in flight. But when will the trees grace us with some red, orange, and yellow hues?

For accurate predictions, we’re turning to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 2023 weekly fall foliage reports. . Spoiler: Philly will have to wait a little longer.

According to Ryan Reed, Bureau of Forestry natural resource specialist who puts together the report, mid-October is when most of the state will hit peak foliage.

However, the process doesn’t happen across the board simultaneously, and unusual heat spells or temperature drops can impact the transition’s speed.

Advertisement

“Fall is a delicate balance between temperature and moisture levels,” Reed said. “Cold and dryness accelerate the process, heat tends to slow it down.”

When the first report of the season came out last week, a drop in temperatures suggested an early arrival of fall weather. What followed was a week of mid-80s weather that the Oct. 5 report notes has “slowed the transition of color across the Commonwealth.”

Fear not, fall is not delayed. Last week, most counties were only starting to see leaves change and only six counties were “approaching best color.” Now, there is not a single spot on the PA map that isn’t experiencing the transition to fall.

Leaves begin changing color first in colder and higher places — the transition of color in foliage regularly takes place from north to south. McKean, Potter, Tioga, Branford, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties foliage will peak this week, and 23 northern counties (plus Somerset) could join as early as next week. Talk about a great time to go for a fall hike.

The recent warm spell has slowed the transition of color in the state. The cooldown expected over the weekend should kickstart a strong progression of color throughout #PennWoods. 🍂🍁 More in the Week 2 #PaFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL. #FallinPa #PaStateForests pic.twitter.com/SfXcvvo3BI — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 5, 2023

Last week, southeastern counties were not experiencing a notable transition. This has changed in the latest report, as Philly and the collar counties begin to say farewell to their chlorophyll. We will have to wait three weeks to a month to enjoy the fall view.

But we are not behind. This is a natural part of the process.

To know when your county will hit peakk foliage color, check out the Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report every Thursday. But, don’t get too used to it because, like autumn leaves, this report comes with an expiration date and will only be released until the first week of November.