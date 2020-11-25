But she was a kid, and kids need to play. So in the Pittsburgh suburb where she grew up, she started hanging around with her older brother, Tim, and his friends. They played sports. The fact that McGonigle couldn’t see was just another obstacle to overcome. For football, they devised a system of verbal signals and cues to let her know where the ball was. In hockey, she could hear the puck. In basketball, they’d do a bounce pass, and McGonigle would know the ball was coming.