Normally, Parks and Recreation would take in 9,000 to 10,000 summer campers. This year, the cap was 4,000 to achieve social distancing, a department spokesperson said. In making the difficult choice of deciding which children could attend camp, Jones first tried to keep siblings together, since they’d already been weathering the pandemic under one roof: The more siblings, the more likely a family would be allowed to participate. In one family, for example, there are eight siblings, all of whom were picked.