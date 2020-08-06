One of three men suspected of being involved in a West Philadelphia shootout that left a 7-year-old boy dead from a stray bullet posted on Facebook that he and another man did not initiate Saturday’s gun battle, and that he picked up his gun and returned fire only because he was targeted by a man he didn’t know.
Damar B. Jones, who is wanted on a murder warrant but has not turned himself in, said in two posts published Wednesday that he was “not the killer” of Zamar Jones, and that he was “hurt” and “sick” over the boy’s death, in part because he has an 8-year-old daughter.
“I never wanted for that kid to die my life was in danger,” Jones wrote.
Jones said he and Michael Banks, who police also believe participated in the shootout, “don’t beef, look for trouble or nothing,” and that they did not know Christopher Linder, the man police have accused of driving onto the 200 block of North Simpson Street and spraying a barrage of gunfire into a crowd.
Police have said at least two men returned fire, though they have not specified who fired the shots.
Jones did not appear to shy from admitting his role on Facebook. “We ain’t running or hiding we battling this [expletive] out,” he wrote. He denied involvement in the murder, saying he was “innocent,” but added that he would “stand on all ten of my toes about my involvement” in the gun battle, calling it “defense in my situation.”
Jones’ explanation did not satisfy everyone. Inspector Derrick Wood, a police commander who oversees the area where the shooting happened, wrote on Twitter: “Apology not accepted! Turn yourself in!”
Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment.
Police have said Linder drove onto Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday and fired his gun out of his Chevrolet Silverado, prompting at least two men to shoot back.
One of the shots hit Zamar in the head as he sat on his porch next to his toy race car and scooter.
Linder crashed his truck on Simpson Street, police said, then stole an SUV and drove away. But police said he returned to the scene and encountered officers responding to the crime. They chased Linder and arrested him, and he has since been arraigned on charges of murder, attempted murder, and related crimes. He remains jailed without bail.
Zamar was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday.
Police have said the motive for the crime remains under investigation. Jones said on Facebook that “we were targeted by an unknown man,” and that he had never seen or spoken with Linder before.
“I don’t know what was the cause I’m really not sure,” he wrote.
Neither Jones nor Banks had been arraigned as of Thursday morning, according to court records.
Zamar’s death came amid a sharp increase in the number of children shot in the city. Thursday night, just hours after a community vigil for Zamar, a 6-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in West Philadelphia.