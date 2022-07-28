West Philly native Quinta Brunson’s hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary will soon be available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu, per a co-exclusive streaming rights deal made between the two services.

The first season of Abbott, which wrapped up in April, ran for 13 episodes, with each one debuting on Hulu the day following its premiere on ABC. After Season 2 Abbott begins its 22-episode run on ABC on Sept. 21, Hulu will continue debuting them for streaming the following day. It will also continue to have all episodes from Season 1 available for streaming.

HBO Max will also have Abbott’s first season available for streaming starting on Aug. 20, and will add future seasons to its streaming roster before the show’s latest season debuts on ABC.

Brunson’s Abbott Elementary became a breakout hit following its debut in December, and stars Brunson as Janine Teagues, a teacher making her way through the Philadelphia public school system. The show quickly became a local favorite thanks not only to its Philly roots and setting, but the authenticity with which it portrays life in the ailing city school system.

It’s also earned a significant amount of praise nationally, including in the form of seven Emmy nominations in categories such as lead actress in a comedy, comedy writing, and comedy series. That clutch of noms also earned Brunson a place in history, making her the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the award show’s comedy category — and, at 32, the youngest Black woman ever nominated for an acting award in the comedy category.

Last month, however, Brunson and others were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the series, with plaintiff Christine Davis claiming that the show is a “veritable knock-off” of a 2018 script she wrote. Brunson has not yet publicly addressed the suit. A pretrial conference in the case is currently scheduled for October, according to court records.