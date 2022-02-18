After seeing Adam Sandler around Philly for weeks in 2020 and 2021 (and dealing with a few unfortunate courtesy tows and road closures related to filming), we’re finally getting an official look at what he was working on in town: Hustle.

Netflix released the first trailer for the basketball drama, which stars Sandler as a struggling NBA scout who brings a troubled overseas prospect — played by Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez — to the United States to play. The film also stars Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, and Ben Foster.

And, seeing as the film shot here in the fall of 2020 and this past summer, the 76ers play an important role.

In fact, in the new trailer, we spotted a number of Sixers players, including Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris. But, as Sandler said in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show last year, we’re likely to see cameos from coach Doc Rivers and the recently traded Seth Curry as well.

“I just yesterday did a scene with Doc Rivers, and a bunch of the Sixers were there — Tobias, Matisse, Seth Curry… Tyrese Maxey,” Sandler said. “All nice guys.”

The Sixers aren’t the only Philly connection in Hustle. It was directed by Philly native Jeremiah Zagar, son of Julia and Isaiah Zagar of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens fame. Previously, Zagar released the acclaimed coming-of-age drama We the Animals in 2018.

Sandler and co. initially came to Philly for the film in the fall of 2020, when they shot scenes in Center City, the Italian Market, and Manayunk — as well as farther-flung locations in Chester, Coatesville, and Camden. Last summer, the production even held tryouts for extras at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

“We know Philadelphia is a basketball-crazy community, as you can see today,” Mike Fisher, the film’s basketball coordinator, told The Inquirer. “We’re trying to find that rare gem. For this movie, you’re trying to find guys who are maybe overseas, back in town.”

In addition to filming in and around Philly, Sandler also was spotted hanging out around the region. For example, he purchased no fewer than two guitars from DiPinto Guitars in Fishtown, and was seen dining everywhere from Steak 48 in Center City and Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philly, to DanDan in Wayne and Savona in Gulph Mills. He even celebrated his 55th birthday in town with a carrot cake from Night Kitchen Bakery in Chestnut Hill.

Hustle is slated for a June 10 streaming release on Netflix.