WASHINGTON — Hundreds of U.S. citizens and evacuees fleeing Afghanistan are expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport as soon as Friday, as it becomes the second airport in the nation enlisted by the Biden administration to receive people leaving the ravaged country.

Two planes, each carrying 200 to 300 people could land Friday, according to a source familiar with the planning. A senior Biden administration official confirmed the city would be the second after Dulles International Airport, outside Washington, D.C., to welcome people evacuated from Afghanistan. Dulles has already accepted more than 8,600 people from the country this week.

“We are grateful to the city of Philadelphia for the use of their facilities and to everyone who played a role in setting this up so quickly,” said the administration official, who discussed the plans on the condition of anonymity. “In advance of their arrival, all individuals who are not American citizens and legal permanent residents will be screened and vetted by intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism professionals, which includes reviews of both biographic and biometric data.”

In addition, all arrivals will be tested for the coronavirus at the airport. They’ll be arriving from third countries after leaving Afghanistan.

It wasn’t clear how many other flights might be directed to the city.

The plan is for those who come through Philadelphia to be bused to a processing site in Camden. Many without clear immigration status could end up at South Jersey’s Joint Base Dix-MaGuire-Lakehurst for further processing and resettlement. The base is one of four in the country so far housing refugees as they arrive, along with others in Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The four bases hosting refugees have an initial capacity of 25,000, according to the White House, but others could be added.

