A Philadelphia judge on Friday agreed to overturn the murder conviction of a man who spent 31 years in prison for a drug-related killing he has always insisted he did not commit.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said months ago that Andrew Swainson’s 1989 trial had been tainted by a host of flaws, including evidence that was withheld, secret alternative suspects, and even a false theory pushed by police that he had tried to flee the country to avoid arrest.
Common Pleas Court Judge Shelley Robins-New during a Zoom hearing on Friday agreed to vacate Swainson’s conviction due to those issues. Her decision could make him eligible for release from prison as soon as the afternoon.
One of Swainson’s lawyers, Nathan Andrisani, said the case showed Swainson’s right’s had been “trampled."
“Andrew Swainson has been suffering from a wrongful and unjust conviction for 31 years,” Andrisani said during a Zoom hearing.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock apologized to Swainson — and cast the case as an example of homicide detectives eager or willing to press forward with flawed arrests as the murder rate in the city began skyrocketing in the city in the late 1980′s.
“Our rush to judgment, and a fundamentally flawed and unfair trial, has cost you 31 years of your life,” Wellbrock said.
The vacated conviction marks the 14th time that District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has helped overturn a murder conviction, and the second time in a week. On Wednesday, former death row inmate Walter Ogrod was exonerated after Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit said it believed he was innocent.
Swainson’s case was a drug murder at 54th and Sansom Streets on Jan. 17, 1988. According to court documents, Stanley Opher was found bleeding from a shotgun blast outside a suspected drug house. He later died.
Officers at the scene saw two men seen running from the house and arrested them. A third suspected co-conspirator was also taken into custody. But three weeks later, court documents say, prosecutors dropped all charges.
According to a filing written by Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock, one of the men, Paul Presley, “inexplicably went from being a perpetrator to a star witness.”
Wellbrock said Presley gave an “implausible story” about the crime to Detective Manuel Santiago, and identified Swainson as the man who shot Opher. Presley identified Swainson in a photo array, court documents say, and claimed he could identify a second co-conspirator if shown additional pictures.
"Detectives never showed Presley any additional photographs,” court documents say.
Presley testified against Swainson at trial, but Swainson’s trial attorneys had not been told that Presley was by then being held in jail on unrelated drug charges. Prosecutors now say that is likely because Presley at the time was being “prosecuted under the fictitious name Kareem Miller.”
Prosecutors do not say why they believe Presley was being jailed under a fake name. But they say Swainson’s file contains a document ordering Presley be taken to the District Attorney’s Office. On it, his name is listed as “Paul Presley AKA Kareem Miller.”
The case had other serious flaws, prosecutors say, including newly discovered evidence in Swainson’s original police file showing that detectives had been aware of two alternative suspects — one of whom was known to commit drug robberies in the neighborhood where Opher was killed.
And prosecutors also said police had pushed a false theory that Swainson had fled the country when he flew to Jamaica to visit his parents — even though he left before an arrest warrant had been issued, and police activity logs showed that detectives were aware of his trip.
Wellbrock called the prosecution of Presley a weak case and a “woefully incomplete investigation.”
“There are many victims when that happens,” he said. “But one of the victims is the truth.”
He said Opher’s sister was at the District Attorney’s Office with him as Robins-New overturned Swainson’s conviction. He apologized to her for how the case was handled, saying: “I don’t have the answers for what happened to [your] brother.”
Swainson still faces some legal steps before his case is entirely over.
Robins-New vacate his first-degree murder conviction but granted him a new trial for counts including third-degree murder. Prosecutors, unlikely to try Swainson again, will have to return to court and ask another judge to formally drop the charges.
Robins-New also agreed to grant Swainson bail, clearing the way for him to released as soon as Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story that will be updated.