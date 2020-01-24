James Priest has been on a spontaneously fermenting whirlwind since one of the beauties from his Hopewell Township “bier blendery,” the Referend, took a top prize at last year’s Inquirer Brewvitational. As a relatively new blendery, he doesn’t actually brew his own beer (yet) so much as collaborate with multiple local breweries to make base beers, then ferment, barrel-age, and blend them into an elegant range of limited-edition bottles that deftly orchestrate tartness, bretty funk, and frequent shades of fruit. It’s a niche already occupied by a number of masters in both America and its Belgian birthplace, where gueuzeries compose legendary examples from various lambics. Among the most coveted styles is the kriek made with sour cherries.