DUNCANNON, Pa. — Michael Wendt liked what he saw in Bernie Sanders in 2016. An electrician, Wendt thought Sanders, more than Hillary Clinton, spoke to him and his neighbors in this mostly Republican town 20 miles from Harrisburg. He liked his ideas for the middle class — still does, in fact.
But this time around, Wendt’s not even considering Sanders. A more moderate voter, most concerned with defeating Trump, he’s worried about what “the S word” will mean for Sanders in places like rural Pennsylvania.
“Sanders has that socialism tag to him and I think that will stick with him and discourage people to come out and vote,” said Wendt, interviewed at the local pub where he was one of only two Democrats inside late last month. “Here the thought is, everybody’s gonna get welfare. Everybody gets something for nothing. Right here, that’s the Bernie Sanders feeling. They hate him.”
Wendt’s fears in Perry County, a place where Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, played out in similar rural areas in Texas, Oklahoma, and Tuesday in Michigan — starving Sanders’ campaign of support that fueled him four years ago. The disappearance of those working-class support showed that in contrast to his base of younger, fervent followers, some people who voted for him in 2016 weren’t so much invested in him as they were averse to Hillary Clinton.
“Hillary did considerably worse than Obama in those counties so I think if anything, I don’t think it was so much a vote for Bernie and his policies as much as a vote against Hillary,” said Mike Mikus, a political strategist based in Pittsburgh.
Duncannon is located in Perry County, spanning Pennsylvania hunting ground, swaths of the Appalachian Trail, small towns and farms. With a countywide population of 45,000, it’s not a spot presidential candidates flock to.
But it is one of 30 counties where Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, nearly half of the state’s 67. President Donald Trump went on to win all but one — Centre County, home to Penn State University.
That overlap — Sanders’ wins in more rural, Republican places where Trump won in the general election — is something his supporters have pointed to as a sign of electability, showing Sanders can appeal to rural America and pull in dissatisfied voters. But so far, it hasn’t worked out that way.
Returns in Michigan show Sanders doing far worse with white working class voters, who shifted to Biden.
Democrats who backed Sanders in Perry County and in similar Pennsylvania counties where Sanders won, said in interviews over the last few weeks they aren’t necessarily all-in four years later. There are passionate repeat supporters, of course, but there are also people who say they supported Sanders as a protest vote against Clinton. Some went on to vote for Trump and have left the Democratic Party. Others are wary of Sanders’ ability to accomplish all he preaches.
“I’m really disillusioned about the whole political system,” said John Takach, 68, a retired construction manager from Perry County, who backed Sanders in 2016. When Hillary Clinton won, Takach went into the voting booth not sure what he’d do. He pushed the button for Trump.
“I’d never vote for him again," Takach said. "He’s disgusting,” he added, lowering his voice in the bar, where most of his neighbors and friends were Republicans. Takach said he voted for Trump because he was “fed up with our government. I figured, get somebody in there to make some changes. He’s made some changes but he just lies too much.”
Takach said he wasn’t interested in Sanders a second time around. He said he mostly supported him because he didn’t want to vote for another Clinton. He’s lukewarm on Biden but said he’ll probably vote for him.
“Nobody really impresses me," Takach said.
It’s estimated that 12 percent of voters in 2016 voted for Sanders and then Trump. In Pennsylvania the percentage was a little higher — about 116,000 people or 16 percent. Primary voters voting for the other party’s candidate in the general isn’t new. In fact, more people voted for Hillary Clinton in 2008 and then John McCain, than the number who swung from Sanders to Trump.
But given the ideological differences between the two candidates and how close the election was — it’s a group that has gotten a lot of attention.
This time around, though, most Sanders-Trump voters have joined the Republican Party, suspects Brian Schaffner, a Tufts University professor who researched the phenomenon.
“A lot of this group already had one foot out the door,” Schaffner said. “They might actually be part of Trump’s base now.”
Schaffner said the reason Sanders isn’t faring as well this time is “because the person he’s running against is not quite as unpopular.”
At the Reading Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market, in Berks County, where Sanders won in 2016, Greg Melcher said he backed Sanders in 2016 because he disliked Clinton. Now that he’s heard more about Sanders this time around, he’s less interested.
“I’ve become disillusioned. I think Trump’s insane, Sanders is so far left and the whole process is a mess,” Melcher said. In the 2016 general election, Melcher voted for Jill Stein. He’d consider a third-party candidate again if someone came along who spoke to him. The Democrats so far, have not. “I know people say that’s throwing your vote away but I guess I’d throw my vote away again,” he said.
The counties Sanders won in 2016 have tiny populations of Democrats. But an erosion of that rural support across the state could made it hard for Sanders to rack up delegates in Pennsylvania, especially given Biden’s advantage with endorsements and his Scranton roots. Most of the dozen Sanders 2016 voters said they like Biden this time around, citing the former vice president’s appeal among blue collar workers.
In Michigan, another blue wall state, Sanders lost by 16 points March 10 despite winning in 2016, when he appealed to voters who felt left behind by the Democratic Party establishment.
That was Dwayne Heisler in 2016. The current Columbia County party chair and head of the state party’s progressive caucus, recalled the excitement around Sanders last time around. Heisler was one of three Sanders delegates from the county — unprecedented for such a small area. (He calls Bloomberg, where there’s a local university and most Democrats live “the blueberry in the tomato soup.”)
“I felt he really spoke to people in rural Pennsylvania about the feeling of being left behind, which is kind of the same thing that Trump did,” Heisler said.
Heisler, who works for SEIU, said he thinks Sanders still has a base of support but “it doesn’t have that same feel.”
In addition to the anti-Clinton vote, rural voters may be more resistant to a Democratic Socialist approach to politics or skeptical of plans that overhaul existing systems, like Medicare for All, said Mikus, the political consultant.
“In a lot of ways, for these rural voters, Sanders may go too far," Mikus said. “Voters are skeptical and when you have a proposal they like knowing how you’re going to get it done. Democratic voters who want Donald Trump to lose think about ‘what would my neighbor think about this candidate?’ and I can’t imagine a lot of them thinking Sanders would be a strong candidate."
Mark Whitmoyer, chair of the Perry County Democrats, has always backed Sanders. He canvassed for him in 2016 — a truly daunting task in his hilly hometown where houses are spread out. Then and now he says there’s genuine interest in his more populist views. “I think there is definitely support in rural areas and generally working class, middle class areas — especially the younger you get. They’re not scared by this socialist label, which is a red herring anyway.”
Shane McQuaid, 32 of Millerstown, an auditor for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority, said despite his recent losses if Sanders is still on the ballot in Pennsylvania, he’ll vote for him.
“A lot of people, they’re not going to vote for the Democrat regardless of if we put up a moderate or someone else," he said. "Just put up someone who has clearly stated ideas.”
Another problem for Sanders, though, which he’s voiced himself, is that younger supporters don’t turn out at the same rate.
Melanie Wertz, who backed Sanders last time around, is vice chair of the Perry County Democratic committee. She was supporting Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren until Warren dropped out and now she’s at a loss.
Biden is most mentioned in her circle but she’s impressed with how Sanders appeals to younger voters — a demographic the county party is desperately trying to bring in as the area’s population continues to decline.
“We pretty much have to beat them out of the mountains and hollows to find them," she said of younger Democrats. "But when they do, they do come out for Bernie. They believe in him.”