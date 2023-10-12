Sen. Bob Menendez facing new charges of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt

Federal prosecutors filed new charges Thursday against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.), accusing the former head of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee of acting as an unregistered agent for Egypt.

In a superseding indictment handed down by a grand jury in Manhattan, they alleged Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps that secretly aided the government of Egypt.”

They charged him with additional counts including violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires agents of foreign governments to register their work in the United States.

Prosecutors maintain Menendez was fully aware of the laws, noting that in his time as a senator, he “made multiple requests for the U.S. Department of Justice to commence an investigation against another person for allegedly failing to register” under those laws.

Last month, Menendez, his wife and three New Jersey businessmen were charged in a sweeping bribery indictment accusing him of accepting gold bars, a luxury car and hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using his power and influence to protect and enrich his codefendants.

One of those men — Wael Hana, an Egyptian-born businessman and founder of a halal meat certification company — introduced Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, to several Egyptian government and intelligence officials between 2018 and 2022 in hopes the couple could help advance the interests of the North African nation, according to the indictment.

Among the steps the senator is accused of taking on their behalf, prosecutors say he ghostwrote a letter to fellow senators encouraging them to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to Egypt and leaking a list of employees at the U.S. Embassy in Egypt — information that while not classified, is considered highly sensitive.

Menendez, 69, has insisted that he did nothing wrong to assist Egypt or in accepting the gifts he received from Hanna and the other businessmen.

He has vowed to fight the case and resisted calls from Senate colleagues, including many Democrats, that he resign while awaiting trial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.