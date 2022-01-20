Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon tendered his resignation from City Council on Thursday more than two months after a federal jury convicted him on a slew of corruption charges. His resignation is effective immediately.

The three-term Democratic lawmaker, who has presided over his Northeast Philadelphia district since 2012, said after his November conviction that he would hold onto his seat until his sentencing on Feb. 22.

In a statement, Henon said that he submitted his resignation to Council President Darrell L. Clarke early Thursday morning.

“I am grateful to the residents of the 6th District for allowing me to serve as Councilman for the past 10 years,” he said in the statement. “I worked hard each and every day to be an outspoken and bold advocate for the hardworking people.”

A federal jury convicted both Henon and labor leader John J. Dougherty on counts of conspiracy and honest services fraud, and Henon of federal program bribery.

The panel found that Henon had sold his Council vote to Dougherty, the former leader of the Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers where Henon long held a side job outside of City Hall, using the powers of his office to advance the Dougherty’s personal and political interests in exchange for a $70,000-a-year salary. Henon’s highest charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Henon did not respond to interview requests on his decision or its timing.

“He’s under an obligation to resign legally,” his lawyer, Brian J. McMonagle said. “He’s spent the last couple of months trying to get things in order in his office. But, legally, he needed to resign by his sentencing date.”

While state law does not require a convicted a public official to resign until sentencing, doing so beforehand is often viewed with favor by judges when it comes to handing down punishment in public corruption cases.

Despite Henon’s decision to give up his office early, he has continued to maintain his innocence and has vowed to appeal his conviction. Meanwhile, he and Dougherty have pressed the judge who oversaw their trial to overturn the jury’s verdict in filings still awaiting a ruling from the court.

Hours after his resignation on Thursday, his office in City Hall was closed, and the sign bearing his name had been removed. An employee of the Council president’s office, who appeared to be stationed outside the shuttered office, shooed passers by away. He said Henon’s office is no longer open to the public.

Henon’s staff will continue working out of the district office on Torresdale Avenue to provide constituent services, with the council president providing some oversight in Henon’s absence.

According to the city charter, his successor will be chosen through a special election at a yet undetermined date. The council president may set the specific date for the special election, or group it onto the date of the next primary or general election.

Clarke did not immediately commit to setting a date. “I will take the appropriate steps authorized under the Home Rule Charter regarding this vacancy in Council in due course and in full accordance with city law,” he said in a statement. “It is important that the people of the Sixth District have representation in City Council.”

Clarke added that Council would “not be distracted by” the resignation as lawmakers returned from their winter break this week.

Mayor Jim Kenney, who defended Henon in the wake of his conviction, issued a statement saying Henon made “the right decision” to step down this week.

“While he must now face the consequences of his past decisions, it is important to evaluate the entirety of a person’s contributions to public service throughout their whole career,” said Kenney, whose election to the mayor’s office received critical support from the electricians union. “He has been a consistent, strong advocate for the working families of Philadelphia throughout his ten years of service on City Council.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.