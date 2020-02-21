Two Camden men have been indicted by a grand jury on murder, armed robbery and related charges in the death of a woman who was found fatally stabbed in the city’s Farnham Park last year.
Luis Colon-Molina, 36, and Wilfredo Boulones-Cruz, 50, are accused of killing Hayley Steinberg, 31, of Medford.
Camden County Police had responded to the park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard about noon Dec. 2 and found Steinberg dead from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the upper body, authorities said.
An hour before her body was found, investigators said, Delaware River Port Authority police officers had responded to a report of a stopped car on the Ben Franklin Bridge. Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz, who were found walking on the roadway of the bridge, told police their car had run out of gas, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. After DPRA officers helped them push the vehicle off the bridge, the two men ran away, authorities said.
After a brief foot chase, DRPA police caught up with the men. Police found a large amount of blood in the vehicle, and the two men were placed in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado and Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller, who handled the investigation, learned that the car was registered to Steinberg’s mother and that Steinberg was known to drive it.
Surveillance footage showed that on the afternoon of Dec. 1, Steinberg drove to the home Colon-Molina and Boulones-Cruz shared on the 1500 block of South 7th Street, then drove away with the two inside her car. Footage from later that afternoon showed the car entering the park and leaving five minutes later, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
The two men were each charged on Dec. 9 with murder and armed robbery offenses.
In addition to those offenses, the grand jury indicted them on charges of carjacking, weapons offenses, and resisting arrest.