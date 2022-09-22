City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas is proposing that Philadelphia create a Citizen Watchdog Fund that would pay Philadelphians $500 or more for tipping the city off when people violate quality-of-life rules ranging from illegal dumping and excessive noise to fatal car accidents.

Thomas said the legislation was designed “to hopefully activate constituents across the city of Philadelphia” to help tackle “nuisance behavior” that the city has struggled to control.

“We are limited as it relates to our ability to enforce it,” Thomas said. “This is another small step by this legislative body to do something about the nuisance behavior that we’re seeing.”

Quality-of-life issues like trash, blight, and speakeasies have long been a major issue for many underserved Philadelphia neighborhoods. Those issues were lately compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which left/ agencies like the Department of Licenses & Inspections and the Police Department severely understaffed.

Thomas’ bill takes a novel approach to the issue. It’s unclear, however, that soliciting citizen tips will help the city keep up with quality-of-life violations given that the main impediment to addressing them is staffing, not citizen input.

Philadelphia already has a way for residents to report nuisances and request city services in the 311 system, which is often overwhelmed by submissions.

Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who supports the bill, said his office frequently gets calls about quality-of-life issues and doesn’t believe citizen participation is lacking.

“They’re not shy about calling,” Driscoll said. “We’ve been getting the calls every day. The quality-of-life issues are off the charts.”

Thomas said implementation of the program would be up to the Kenney Administration, but he floated the idea of a new system to field quality-of-life concerns from residents that would be separate from 311. Should the city integrate the Citizen Watchdog program into its 311 system, Council should consider approving funding to expand the office, he said.

The bill lists six violations for which residents could get paid for tipping off authorities: illegal dumping, illegal alcohol sales, excessive noise, operating an off-road vehicle in the city, or “any crime involving use of a motor vehicle in the City that leads to death or serious bodily injury.”

Thomas has not specified where the reward money will come from, and the bill allows the managing director’s office to determine the amount of each reward depending on “the violation, the accuracy/specificity of the information provided by the Citizen Watchdog, and the Citizen Watchdog’s cooperation with a potential investigation/legal proceedings,” according to Thomas’ office.

Kenney’s office said the administration was still reviewing the proposal.

Thomas introduced the bill at Council’s first in-person meeting in more than two years, since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Until Thursday, Philadelphia had been the last of the 10 largest U.S. cities with a municipal legislature that was meeting entirely remotely.

Council President Darrell L. Clarke called lawmakers back to Council chambers in City Hall for a meeting that was familiar in some ways and new in others. Members’ desks were more spread out and equipped with wireless microphones. The number of people allowed in Council chambers was limited, and masking was encouraged.

Council also skipped its traditional Thursday morning caucus meeting, in which members report to Clarke which bills they plan to call up for a final passage vote and how many they plan to introduce.

Thursday’s meeting was also the first in-person meeting since the recent resignations of four members who are running in next year’s mayoral election or are considering doing so. Those seats will remain vacant until late November, when results are certified for the four special elections to replace former members Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Allan Domb, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker.

Parker served as majority leader before she stepped down, and her resignation caused a reorganization of Council leadership that Clarke announced Thursday. The new majority leader is Curtis Jones Jr., the majority whip is Mark Squilla, and Cindy Bass joins the Council leadership team as deputy majority whip.

Also Thursday, Council passed a resolution that calls on the administration to take a number of steps related to abortion access in the city, including to restrict the use of city resources to assist out-of-state investigations related to abortions that take place in Philadelphia.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also calls on the administration to work with abortion clinics in the city to improve safety at and outside their facilities, and to continue to allocate funding to cover the cost of abortion care. The legislation passed 12-1, with Republican Councilman Brian O’Neill, who represents parts of Northeast Philadelphia, voting against it.

It was part of a package of legislation introduced last week by a trio of progressive lawmakers that they say will strengthen privacy protections and access to abortion care in the city following the June overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kenney’s administration has already taken some steps in wake of the decision, including donating $500,000 out of the city’s general fund to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania, which helps patients pay for abortions.

The administration is defending a lawsuit lodged by antiabortion residents who claim the donation violated state law.

This is a developing story.